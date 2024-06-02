Ashok Leyland sales rise 12 pc in May

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Sunday reported a 12 per cent increase in total wholesales at 14,682 units in May.

In the year-ago period, the company posted total wholesales of 13,134 units.

Domestic sales increased 12 per cent to 13,852 units last month as compared to 12,378 units in May 2023, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were 13 per cent higher at 8,551 units as against 7,590 units a year ago, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales rose 11 per cent to 5,301 units last month from 4,788 units in the same month last year. PTI MSS SHW