Ashok Leyland sales rise 27 pc to 21,920 units in Jan

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 27 per cent rise in total sales at 21,920 units in January as compared to 17,213 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were up 31 per cent at 20,079 units as against 15,327 units in January 2025, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 12,833 units as against 9,864 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month were at 7,246 units as against 5,463 units in the year-ago period, the company said.