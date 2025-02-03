Ashok Leyland sales surges 8% in Jan, sold 17,213 units

New Delhi: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 8 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 17,213 units in January.

The company had reported sales of 15,939 units in January of last fiscal.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles stood at 11,384 units as compared to 10,218 units in the year-ago period, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales stood at 5,829 units last month as compared with 5,721 units in January of last fiscal.