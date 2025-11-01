Ashok Leyland sales up 16 pc to 17,820 units in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Saturday reported a 16 per cent increase in total sales to 17,820 units in October as compared to 15,310 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales were up 16 per cent at 16,314 units as against 14,067 units in October 2024, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 9,611 units as against 8,437 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 14 per cent, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month were higher at 6,703 units as against 5,630 units in the year-ago period, the company said. PTI RKL TRB