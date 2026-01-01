Ashok Leyland sales up 27 pc at 21,533 units in Dec

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported 27 per cent increase in total sales at 21,533 units last month as compared to 16,957 units in December 2024.

Domestic sales were up 26 per cent at 19,855 units as against 15,713 units a year ago, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 13,553 units as against 10,488 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 29 per cent, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month were at 6,302 units as against 5,225 units in the year-ago period, the company said. PTI RKL ANU ANU