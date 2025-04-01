Ashok Leyland sales up 6 pc in March

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent increase in total sales at 24,060 units in March compared to 22,736 units a year ago.

Domestic sales rose 6 per cent to 22,510 units from 21,187 units in March 2024, the company said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 16,082 units over 14,387 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 12 per cent, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month were at 6,428 units against 6,800 units in the year-ago period, a dip of 5 per cent, the company said. PTI MSS MSS SHW