Ashok Leyland sales up 9 pc in September

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent rise in total sales to 18,813 units in September compared to 17,233 units a year ago.

Domestic sales grew 7 per cent to 17,209 units against 16,041 vehicles in September last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 10,499 units from 10,210 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 3 per cent, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month were up 15 per cent at 6,701 units against 5,831 units a year ago, the company said. PTI MSS MSS SHW