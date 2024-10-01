Ashok Leyland says commercial vehicle sales drop 10 pc in September

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year drop in its sales including exports at 17,233 units in September.

The company's total vehicle sales in September 2023 stood at 19,202 units, according to a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), including exports, during the previous month stood at 11,077 units, which was 13 per cent lower compared to 12,752 M&HCVs sold in last September, it said The total Light Commercial Vehicle sales (domestic and exports) during September 2024 was recorded at 6,156 units as against 6,450 LCVs sold in the same month of last year, the company stated.

The company's domestic sales (M&HCV+LCV) declined 12 per cent year-on-year to 16,041 vehicles during the reporting month from 18,193 sold in September last year, registering a dip of 5 per cent, Ashok Leyland said. PTI IAS HVA