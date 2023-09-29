Ashok Leyland secures new order from Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation to supply 1,282 buses

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) Ashok Leyland has secured an order from the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation to supply 1,282 buses, the Hinduja Group flagship company said on Friday.

As per the terms of the order, Ashok Leyland would deliver 55-seater fully assembled BSVI diesel buses in a phased manner.

This order is one of the largest bagged from a state transport undertaking for a single original equipment manufacturer, the company said.

Commenting on securing the new order from GSRTC, company President - Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Sanjeev Kumar said, "we are thrilled to receive this order from the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation. GSRTC has had a long association with Ashok Leyland with more than 2,600 nos of BSVI buses already operating successfully in their fleet." "This latest order boosts our order book from State Transport Undertakings to an impressive tally of over 4,000 buses. GSRTC has been a cherished long-standing partner, and we take pride in our consistent track record of delivering high-performance vehicles to them." Kumar said.

Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal said, "We are pleased to have won one of the largest OEM-built fully built bus orders from GSRTC." "Our buses are known for their durability, robustness and cutting-edge technology, which makes Ashok Leyland, a preferred choice in the bus segment," he said. PTI VIJ SS