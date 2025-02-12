Ashok Leyland shares soar nearly 8% post Q3 earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd on Wednesday jumped nearly 8 per cent after the commercial vehicle maker reported a 34.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the December quarter.

The stock surged 7.86 per cent to settle at Rs 219.60 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it soared 8.44 per cent to Rs 220.80.

On the NSE, it climbed 7.81 per cent to Rs 219.64 per share.

In volume terms, 15.08 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 365.11 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

Ashok Leyland Ltd on Wednesday reported a 34.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 819.67 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, riding on strong sales growth in overseas markets.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 608.85 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, Ashok Leyland Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 11,995.21 crore against Rs 11,065.63 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 10,937.89 crore compared to Rs 10,155.07 crore, the company said.

Ashok Leyland said this was the company's strongest ever Q3 with revenue and profits registering an all-time high for a third quarter.