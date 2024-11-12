Ashok Leyland signs pact with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank for vehicle finance

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it has signed an initial pact with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank for providing vehicle loans to customers.

The partnership will focus on meeting customer needs by providing vehicle loans with convenient monthly repayment plans tailored to their preferences, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland is focused on continuously elevating customer experience, said Viplav Shah, head of the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) business at the company. "Our collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank enables us to offer comprehensive financing solutions, with flexible and customized repayment plans, ensuring greater convenience for our customers," Shah said.

"This association reflects our dedication to serving the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers," said R C Behera, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank.

"We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to extend our reach and provide tailored financing options to support the growth of businesses in the commercial vehicle segment," he added. PTI IAS DRR