Ashok Leyland, South Indian Bank ink pact for dealer financing

Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) Heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Indian Bank to offer financial services to its dealers.

As per the partnership, the bank will provide competitive finance options to the dealers of Ashok Leyland.

"We are extremely happy to partner with Ashok Leyland Ltd. Through our varied financial solutions, our goal is to offer convenient and complete financing choices to dealers," South Indian Bank Senior General Manager and Group Business Head Biji S S said in a statement on Friday.

"We believe that this partnership will meet the business needs of both organizations and create a strong positive impact," he said.

Ashok Leyland Director and Chief Financial Officer Gopal Mahadevan said, "We are pleased to partner with South Indian Bank. This alliance will offer appropriate inventory financing solutions to our network of dealers." PTI VIJ SDP