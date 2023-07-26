Ashok Leyland takes out 'Manzil ka Safar' drive

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Wednesday launched 'Manzil ka Safar' Stallion drive from Kanyakumari to Leh commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas and to mark the company's 75th year anniversary celebrations.

Advertisment

The 'Manzil ka Safar' is a tribute to Ashok Leyland's Stallion range of vehicles and its association with the armed forces.

The expedition from Kanyakumari to Leh would cover 4,000 kilometres and traverse through diverse terrains, mountain passes before reaching Leh.

"As a part of Ashok Leyland's 75th year celebration, today we are proud to flag off the Stallion Manzil ka Safar drive in honour of our long-standing association with the Indian armed forces," company Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.

Advertisment

The drive from Kanyakumari to Leh stands as a testament to our firm dedication to serving the Indian armed forces and we will continue to forge ahead, embodying the spirit of progress and nation-building, he said in a social media post.

Ashok Leyland has played a crucial role in meeting the mobility requirements of the Army by providing them with reliable vehicles for various operations.

Ashok Leyland and the Army share a deep-rooted and enduring association that reflects a strong commitment on both sides, the statement said.

During the drive, Ashok Leyland would engage with army veterans, automotive enthusiasts, and other stakeholders sharing stories of resilience, innovation and the successful partnership with the Army. PTI VIJ HDA