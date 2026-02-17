Ashok Leyland ties up with Rajasthan Gramin Bank for vehicle financing solutions

Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) Ashok Leyland, the flagship of the Hinduja Group, has partnered with Rajasthan Gramin Bank to provide end-to-end financial solutions to its customers, a top official said on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Gramin Bank AGM Abhimanyu Charan exchanged documents with Ashok Leyland’s Head of LCV Business, Viplav Shah, in the presence of the bank’s Chairman Mukesh Bhartiya.

Under the partnership, Rajasthan Gramin Bank will offer comprehensive financing solutions to Ashok Leyland customers, the company said in a press release.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities will enable Chennai-headquartered Ashok Leyland and Rajasthan Gramin Bank to offer customised financial products tailored to commercial vehicle buyers.

“Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with Rajasthan Gramin Bank to provide attractive financing solutions to our customers. This strategic partnership will further strengthen our market position,” Viplav Shah said.

Rajasthan Gramin Bank Chairman Mukesh Bhartiya said the association reflects the bank’s commitment to serving the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers by offering seamless vehicle financing solutions.

Ashok Leyland offers a comprehensive range of trucks and buses, catering to the full spectrum of commercial vehicle requirements — from intercity light commercial vehicles to long-haul trucks and a wide range of buses. PTI VIJ SSK