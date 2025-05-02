Ashok Leyland total sales down 6% at 13,421 units in April

New Delhi: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a 6 per cent decline in total sales at 13,421 units in April 2025, as compared to 14,271 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales were down 7 per cent at 12,509 units in the month under review, as against 13,446 units in April 2024, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 7,406 units, as against 8,611 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 14 per cent, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month, however, were up at 5,103 units, as against 4,835 units in the year-ago period, the company said.