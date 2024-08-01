Ashok Leyland total sales down 8% at 13,928 units in July

New Delhi: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported an 8 per cent decline in total sales at 13,928 units in July 2024 as compared to 15,068 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were down 9 per cent at 12,926 units as against 14,207 units in July 2023, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 7,685 units as against 8,974 units in the year-ago period, down 14 per cent, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month were flat at 5,241 units as against 5,233 units in the year-ago period, the company said.