Ashok Leyland total sales fell 9% to 15,310 units in Oct

Mumbai: Commercial vehicle maker and Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday said its total vehicle sales declined 9 per cent to 15,310 units in October.

It had sold a total of 16,864 vehicles in the year-ago period.

Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales, including exports, in the previous month stood at 9,408 vehicles, a drop of 8 per cent over 10,185 M&HCVs sold in the corresponding month of last year, the company said.

The total light commercial vehicle sales (domestic plus exports) during the reported period also fell 12 per cent year-on-year to 5,902 units.

Total domestic sales (M&HCVs plus LCVs) fell 11 per cent to 14,067 vehicles in October 2024 against 15,759 units a year ago, it said.