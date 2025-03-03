Ashok Leyland total sales rise 2 pc in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 17,903 units in February.

The company sold 17,632 units in February last year.

Domestic sales declined 4 per cent year-on-year to 15,879 units from 16,619 units in February 2024, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 10,110 units, over 10,912 units in the year-ago month, a dip of 7 per cent, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales rose 1 per cent year-on-year to 5,769 units in February, the company said. PTI MSS DR