Ashoka Buildcon acquires stake in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Infrastructure company Ashoka Buildcon on Thursday said it has acquired a stake in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR Ltd.

"We wish to update that Ashoka Buildcon Limited has acquired balance 4,53,60,030 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up, from GVR Infra Projects Ltd held in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR Ltd (CORR), a subsidiary company," Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

CORR has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company following the acquisition of these shares, it added. PTI BKS TRB TRB