Ashoka University establishes Havells School of Management & Leadership with grant of Rs 250 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PIT) Ashoka University on Monday announced the establishment of the Havells School of Management & Leadership, supported by Havells India with a grant of Rs 250 crore.

"The School will offer unique undergraduate programmes in Applied Liberal Arts and Management, for the first time in India, with the aspiration to become one of the top ten undergraduate programmes in the area of management globally," a joint statement said.

Havells School of Management & Leadership is designed to offer a range of innovative academic programmes, fostering a generation of leaders who are committed to making a positive impact on society and contributing to India's development agenda.

"Co-created with the synergistic ambitions of Ashoka University and Havells India, the School aims to prepare young leaders to create solutions and inspire change in response to the world's most pressing economic and social challenges," it said.

The School will also offer integrated postgraduate programs, in partnership with leading schools of business and management in India and abroad.

This latest commitment to Ashoka University by Havells India carries forward the legacy of its founder, the late Qimat Rai Gupta, who first made a grant to the university in 2014. His son Anil Rai Gupta is now co-creating one of India's finest leadership and management programs with Ashoka.

The commitment of Rs 250 crore to School of Management & Leadership is Havells India's third and largest commitment to Ashoka. The endowment will be spread over a period of time.

Anil Rai Gupta, Managing Director, Havells India, said, "This partnership is rooted in our shared belief in the transformative power of education, and the potential it holds in shaping future leaders.

"As the global business environment continues to be disrupted, we are confident that this cutting-edge leadership and management programme combined with the strong foundations of liberal arts will not only benefit students at Ashoka, but also contribute to the nation's growth, and the creation and development of industries globally." Ashoka University already offers its undergraduate students a wide range of courses in management, business, and entrepreneurship through its InfoEdge Centre for Entrepreneurship, which will now be folded into the Havells School of Management and Leadership.

Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Ashoka University, said: "We are constantly surrounded by change at unprecedented levels and therefore need individuals who are critical thinkers, problem solvers and innovators, and who understand the world from diverse, multiple perspectives. Building the School is an effort to address these needs." "We not only want to study management more liberally, but also actively practice its applications in local, global and future flavours and contexts," he added. PTI ANZ DRR