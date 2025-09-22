Ashwini Vaishnaw moves to indigenous platform Zoho, urges others to opt for 'Swadeshi'

New Delhi, Sept 22 (PTI) Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said he is shifting to Zoho, the homegrown platform for documents, spreadsheets and presentations, as he urged everyone to opt for 'Swadeshi' products and services.

In a post on X, the Minister for IT, Railways and Information and Broadcasting said, "I am moving to Zoho - our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets and presentations." Vaishnaw also exhorted others to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for Swadeshi, and adopt indigenous products and services.

Responding to the post, Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu thanked Vaishnaw and said, "This is a huge morale boost for our engineers who have worked hard for over two decades to build our product suite. We will make you proud and make our nation proud." PTI MBI ARI