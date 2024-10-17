Asia Index launches BSE Premium Consumption index

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Asia Index, a subsidiary of BSE, on Thursday said it has launched a new thematic index -- BSE Premium Consumption -- which will provide investors an opportunity to tap into the future of consumption in the country.

The new index measures the performance of companies selected from the relevant industries that broadly have an association with premium spends, selected based on free-float market capitalisation from the BSE 500 Index.

"We believe the launch of the BSE Premium Consumption Index is perfectly timed as India's evolving consumer landscape reflects a shift towards premiumisation, driven by growing disposable incomes, an increasing demand for high-quality lifestyle and wellness products, and the resilience of our thriving economy. This index provides investors a unique opportunity to tap into the future of consumption in India," Ashutosh Singh, MD and CEO of Asia Index, said in a statement.

The index, reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced quarterly, can be used by mutual funds for running passive strategies, such as ETFs and Index Funds as well as gauging the performance of companies in the index.

Additionally, the index can be used for benchmarking PMS strategies, active MF schemes and other investment portfolios. Investors can now access a broader spectrum of market opportunities, further enriching their investment strategies with this latest addition to BSE's suite of indices.