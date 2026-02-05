Asian Granito India profit rises to Rs 4.45 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Bathware and tiles manufacturer Asian Granito India has reported a threefold jump in consolidated profit to Rs 4.45 crore for the December quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year basis.

It reported a profit of Rs 1.13 crore for the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the Ahmedabad-based company on Wednesday.

Revenue from operations of Asian Granito India Ltd (AGL) was at Rs 268.42 crore, up 4.04 per cent. It was Rs 257.98 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

This was helped by a "strong performance, backed by higher sales" and increased operational efficiency, AGL said in its earnings statement.

AGL's total expenses marginally rose to Rs 266.86 crore in the third quarter of FY26.

Total consolidated income of AGL, which includes other income, was at Rs 273.66 crore, up 3.6 per cent.

"The strong performance is a testament of the buoyant demand. We have launched a number of new products across various categories, which are expected to give a further fillip to sales moving forward," said its Managing Director Mukesh Patel.

On the outlook, he said AGL "expects a good growth in both our topline and bottomline in the coming quarters".

He expects exports of ceramic products to the US market to increase after the reduction of tariffs on Indian products to 18 per cent after tariff deal between the countries.

It has meaningfully restored competitiveness for Indian manufacturers, the company said, adding that in FY24, the US accounted for nearly 9 per cent of India's ceramic tile exports. PTI KRH TRB