Asian Granito India Q3 net profit at Rs 18.54 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Bathware and tiles manufacturer Asian Granito India has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.54 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

It had reported a loss of Rs 4.06 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by the Ahmedabad-based company on Wednesday.

The revenue from operations of Asian Granito India Ltd (AGL) was Rs 423.93 crore, up 15.8 per cent. It was Rs 366.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

This was helped by a "strong performance, backed by higher sales" and increased operational efficiency, AGL said in its earnings statement.

AGL's total expenses increased 7.64 per cent to Rs 402.95 crore in the third quarter of FY26.

The total consolidated income of AGL, which includes other income, was Rs 426.8 crore, up 16.3 per cent.

"The strong performance is a testament to the buoyant demand. We have launched a number of new products across various categories, which are expected to give a further fillip to sales moving forward," said its Managing Director Mukesh Patel.

On the outlook, he said AGL "expects a good growth in both our topline and bottomline in the coming quarters".

He expects exports of ceramic products to the US market to increase after the reduction of tariffs on Indian products to 18 per cent, following the tariff deal between the countries.

It has meaningfully restored competitiveness for Indian manufacturers, the company said, adding that in FY24, the US accounted for nearly 9 per cent of India's ceramic tile exports.

Meanwhile, in a statement, AGL said it has received the GreenPro certification from the industry body CII for the portfolio of its tile products.

GreenPro certification is an eco-label developed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that recognises products meeting strict environmental and sustainability standards. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL