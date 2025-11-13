Asian Granito India turns profitable with net profit of Rs 15.6 cr in Q2

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Luxury surface and bathware product maker Asian Granito India Ltd on Thursday said its has turned profitable in the September quarter, posting a net profit of Rs 15.6 crore on higher sales.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 1 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

Net sales of the company rose by 8.2 per cent to Rs 406.9 crore in the second quarter of FY26 as compared to Rs 376 crore in the same period of the last year.

Exports for Q2FY26 stood at Rs 64 crore, reflecting a 17 per cent YoY decline compared to Rs 77 crore in Q2 FY25.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased to Rs 36.7 crore with an EBITDA margin of 9 per cent, up by 508 bps YoY, as against Rs 14.8 crore (3.9 per cent margin) in the corresponding quarter last year.

"Our Q2 FY26 performance reflects our strength, driven by operational discipline and a clear focus on sustainable growth. With expansion of our retail and global footprint, launch of powerful brand campaigns, we aim to become a truly global brand and achieve revenue target of Rs 6,000 crore over the next 4-6 years," Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, said. PTI IAS HVA