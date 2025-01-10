Asian Granito names Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador for Bonzer7

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Ceramic products manufacturer Asian Granito India Ltd has announced the appointment of Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador of its Bronzer7 tiles brand.

The leading tiles manufacturer in a statement said that the brand aims to further increase its presence in the market and connect with a wider audience, especially the youth segment.

The company has also launched a campaign ‘Kya Baat Hain’ featuring the Bollywood star.

Asian Granito India Chairman and Managing Director Kamlesh Patel said that Vaani will be the face of Bonzer7's campaigns, promoting its diverse range of tiles. Her association would help increase the brand's visibility and enhance its appeal among consumers who seek stylish and sophisticated home decor solutions, he added.

Asian Granito shares closed 3.47 per cent down at Rs 64.01 on BSE on Friday. PTI BAL