Asian Granito turns profitable in June qtr; sales rise by over 7% to Rs 388 cr

Mumbai: Asian Granito India turned profitable in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 by posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.6 crore driven by lower input costs and gas prices, according to an exchange filing.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1.7 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25.

Consolidated net sales rose by 7.8 per cent to Rs 388.2 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 360.1 crore in the first quarter of FY2024-25.

Operating profit or EBITDA for the first quarter was Rs 24.9 crore against Rs 15.7 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Exports for Q1 FY26 were Rs 63 crore, which was 26 per cent YoY higher as compared to exports of Rs 50 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company attributed improved performance during the previous quarter to a strategic decision to produce high-value products in its own plants, a reduction in input costs, mainly gas prices and control over certain indirect costs.

Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, “AGL has delivered a resilient performance in Q1FY26, driven by operational efficiency and a focus on sustainable growth … committed to delivering value to all stakeholders with a vision to achieve total revenue of Rs 6,000 crore in the next 4-6 years."