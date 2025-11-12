New Delhi: Asian Paints on Wednesday reported an increase of 46.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,018.23 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 693.66 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Asian Paints.

Its revenue from sales was up 6.38 per cent to Rs 8,513.70 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 8,003.02 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Asian Paints' total expenses were at Rs 7,376.69 crore in the September quarter, up 4 per cent year on year.

Total income, which includes revenue from other sources, was at Rs 8,729.91 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 6.44 per cent annually.

On a standalone basis, which mainly includes domestic numbers, Asian Paints' revenue from sales was 5.75 per cent higher at Rs 7,335.85 crore.

In the first half of FY26, total consolidated income of Asian Paints was at Rs 17,861.25 crore, up 3.08 per cent.

In a separate filing, Asian Paints informed that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Shares of Asian Paints were trading at Rs 2,662.90 on BSE, up 0.30 per cent from the previous close.