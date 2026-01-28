Asian Paints shares drop over 4 pc post Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Shares of Asian Paints ended over 4 per cent lower on Wednesday after the firm reported a decline of 4.83 per cent in consolidated net profit in the December quarter of FY26.

The stock declined 4.34 per cent to settle at Rs 2,510.85 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 6.62 per cent to Rs 2,451.

At the NSE, the stock edged lower by 4.23 per cent to end at Rs 2,511.80. During the day, it tanked 6.55 per cent to Rs 2,451.

The stock was the biggest laggard among the Sensex firms.

The company's market valuation eroded by Rs 10,939.64 crore to Rs 2,40,840.18 crore.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 487.20 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 82,344.68. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 167.35 points or 0.66 per cent to end at 25,342.75.

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a decline of 4.83 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,073.92 crore in the December quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year basis on account of exceptional items as the implementation of the new labour code and impairment of loss in a subsidiary.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 1,128.43 crore during the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Asian Paints on Tuesday.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.71 per cent to Rs 8,867.02 crore in the December quarter of FY26 from Rs 8,549.44 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Asian Paints had reported exceptional expenses of Rs 157.61 crore. It has recognised a one-time expense of Rs 63.74 crore towards an increase in the gratuity liability, and an impairment loss of Rs 93.87 crore on 'Intangibles', recognised on the acquisition of White Teak. PTI SUM SUM DR DR