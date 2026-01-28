New Delhi (PTI): Shares of Asian Paints tumbled nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday morning trade after the firm reported a decline of 4.83 per cent in consolidated net profit in the December quarter of FY26.

The stock declined 6.62 per cent to Rs 2,451 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tanked 6.55 per cent to Rs 2,451.

The stock was the biggest laggard among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a decline of 4.83 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,073.92 crore in the December quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year basis on account of exceptional items as the implementation of the new labour code and impairment of loss in a subsidiary.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 1,128.43 crore during the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Asian Paints on Tuesday.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.71 per cent to Rs 8,867.02 crore in the December quarter of FY26 from Rs 8,549.44 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Asian Paints had reported exceptional expenses of Rs 157.61 crore. It has recognised a one-time expense of Rs 63.74 crore towards an increase in the gratuity liability, and an impairment loss of Rs 93.87 crore on 'Intangibles', recognised on the acquisition of White Teak.