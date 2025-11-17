Asian Seed Congress 2025: Innovation in seed sector vital for agri sustainability, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said innovation in the seed sector is essential for achieving long-term agricultural sustainability.

The state aims to bring 25 lakh hectares of farmland under natural farming in the next two to three years, so seed companies must develop varieties suited to such cultivation systems, he added.

Innovation in the seed sector is essential for achieving long-term agricultural sustainability, he said at the inauguration of the Asian Seed Congress 2025 here in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"India's seed market is among the fastest-growing in the world, currently estimated at around USD 7.8 billion and projected to reach nearly USD 19 billion by 2030. India ranks fifth globally after the US, China, France and Brazil, and more than 95 per cent of seeds used within the country are produced domestically. This directly strengthens the Make in India mission," the CM said.

Pointing to the severe impact of climate change on agriculture, Fadnavis said the demand for resilient and climate-proof seed varieties is rising.

Reducing dependence on chemical inputs and adopting innovative seed technologies is vital for sustainable agriculture, he added.

"The state government is taking major steps to improve transparency in the seed sector, including mandatory certification, digital traceability, streamlined registration and strict punitive action against counterfeit seeds. Blockchain technology will play an important role in seed supply management," he noted.

Highlighting Maharashtra's initiatives, the Chief Minister said the state has formulated the country's first Maha Krishi AI Policy and allocated an initial fund of Rs 500 crore for AI-driven agricultural planning.

Digital platforms such as AgriStack, MahaVedh and CropSAP have enabled the creation of a large agri-database that can make farming more scientific, predictive and productive, Fadnavis pointed out.

Fadnavis said enhancing farmers' income and ensuring sustainable agriculture are shared goals.

"The future of Indian agriculture will be secure only if the government and the seed industry work together. Seed companies nationwide should partner with the state in initiatives such as clean plant programmes, preservation of indigenous varieties and adoption of modern technology," the CM said.

Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan announced that the Centre will introduce a new Seed Act during the upcoming Budget session to curb the sale of substandard and unauthorised seeds.

He also said three clean plant centres are being established in Maharashtra to ensure high-quality planting material for horticulture crops.

Stressing the need to make quality seeds available to farmers at affordable prices, Chouhan urged seed companies to prioritise farmers' interests.

"Low private-sector participation in pulses and oilseeds has increased India's dependence on imports. There must be greater involvement from the seed industry in these segments," he said.

Chouhan said all seed companies will be required to register 100 per cent of their data on the 'SAATHI' portal to ensure transparency in seed production and distribution.

He emphasised the need for developing heat and climate-resilient seed varieties.

"Both government and private sector must work together in the interest of farmers. The seed industry is not merely a profit-making business but the backbone of food security in India and across the world," Chouhan asserted. PTI MR BNM