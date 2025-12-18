ASK Alternatives raises private credit fund of Rs 569 cr

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) ASK Alternates, part of the Blackstone-backed ASK Asset and Wealth Management Group, on Thursday said it has raised a private credit fund of Rs 569 crore.

Over three-fourths of the corpus is already deployed, and two investments have been exited early within the fund's initial life cycle, as per a statement.

***** World Economic Forum starts in Mumbai * The two-day World Hindu Economic Forum will begin in the financial capital on Friday to discuss strategies for growth and wealth creation rooted in Hindu civilisational values.

Billionaire industrialists like Sajjan Jindal, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari, Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Mohan Yadav, along with startup founders, will speak at the event, as per a statement.

***** IIFL Capital Services PMS biz crosses Rs 500 cr AUM * IIFL Capital Services on Thursday said its Portfolio Management Services (PMS) business has crossed Rs 500 crore of assets under management (AUM).

The milestone has been attained within six months of its May 2025 launch, as per a statement.

***** Micro Mitti opens office in Dubai * Micro Mitti, a domestic real estate co-investment platform, on Thursday said it has opened an office in Dubai to attract the diaspora's investments into the realty sector.

The Indore-headquartered company will also host an exclusive NRI Realty Meet in Dubai, as per a statement. PTI AA TRB