ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group gets Sebi nod to launch mutual fund biz

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, a player in the investment and wealth management space, has received regulatory approval from Sebi to commence operations as an investment manager for the mutual fund business.

ASK Mutual Fund will offer investment solutions across active equity, passive strategies, hybrid, and fixed-income products, the company said in a statement.

The mutual fund platform will enable ASK to cater to all investor categories, from first-time retail investors and long-term savers to HNIs and institutional participants.

"This marks an important milestone in ASK's evolution as a diversified asset and wealth management platform.. The launch of ASK Mutual Fund now enables us to extend this legacy to a wider investor base," Sameer Koticha, Founder & Chairman, said.

"With Mutual Funds, we complete our transition into a full-suite asset and wealth management platform, spanning PMS, AIFs, Private Wealth, and now Mutual Funds for retail and institutional investors," he added.

In 2022, private equity funds managed by Blackstone acquired a majority stake in ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group. PTI SP MR