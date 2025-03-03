ASK Automotive inks pact with Japan's Kyushu Yanagawa Seiki for alloy wheels

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Auto components maker ASK Automotive Ltd on Monday said it has signed a technical assistance and license agreement with Japan's Kyushu Yanagawa Seiki Co Ltd for manufacturing high-pressure die casted alloy wheels for two-wheelers.

Under the agreement, Kyushu Yanagawa Seiki Co Ltd (KYSK) will offer technical expertise and knowledge sharing. The products to be manufactured under the agreement will be supplied to the identified Japanese customer, ASK Automotive said in a statement.

"Our legacy and expertise in aluminium light weighting precision solutions will support the development of high pressure die casted alloy wheels for two-wheelers. Our partnership with KYSK will facilitate us with critical technical assistance and know-how, helping us meet the required standards and manufacture the best in class products for our identified customer," ASK Automotive Chairman and MD Kuldip Singh Rathee said. PTI RKL MR