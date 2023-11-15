ASK Automotive shares climb 10 pc in debut trade

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Shares of ASK Automotive Ltd ended with a premium of 10 per cent on Wednesday against the issue price of Rs 282.

Advertisment

The stock made its debut at Rs 304.90, registering a gain of 8.12 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 12.41 per cent to Rs 317. Shares of the company ended at Rs 310.20 apiece, up 10 per cent.

On the NSE, it listed at Rs 303.30, a jump of 7.55 per cent. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 309.90 per piece, rallying 9.89 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 6,115.36 crore.

Advertisment

In volume terms, 14.35 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2.16 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ASK Automotive was subscribed 51.14 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday, with heavy participation coming in from institutional buyers.

The Rs 833.91 crore initial share sale had a price band of Rs 268-282 per equity share.

Advertisment

Gurugram-based ASK Automotive is one of the largest manufacturers of brake-shoe and advanced braking systems for two-wheelers in India with a market share of about 50 per cent in the 2022 fiscal.

The firm supplies safety systems and critical engineering solutions with in-house designing, developing, and manufacturing capabilities.

The company has clients, including TVS Motor Company Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Greaves Electric Mobility and Bajaj Auto.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada. PTI SUM SHW