ASM Technologies partners with Myelin Foundry to deploy patented AI solutions

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) ASM Technologies Ltd, a global engineering design-led manufacturing company, on Friday announced a strategic investment in and partnership with Myelin Foundry to deploy patented, high-performance AI solutions.

The company has signed definitive agreements to invest about Rs 48 crore to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Myelin Foundry, a deep-tech AI firm, it said in a statement.

The partnership aims to address evolving requirements in semiconductor, electronics, solar, and engineering sectors, where real-time operational intelligence and equipment reliability are increasingly critical.

According to ASM, the collaboration will integrate Myelin’s “edge-first” AI stack—focused on predictive intelligence and multimodal analytics—into its engineering design-led manufacturing portfolio.

Unlike conventional AI systems confined to data centres, the partnership will focus on Edge AI, enabling real-time data processing directly on machines.

The rollout will focus on predictive maintenance, multimodal analytics, AI-augmented operations, and improvements in sustainability and efficiency.

ASM Technologies Managing Director Rabindra Srikantan said the collaboration would enable the company to deliver intelligent capital equipment for semiconductor, electronics, solar, and engineering ecosystems moving towards smarter manufacturing.

“The collaboration will help enhance yield, throughput, and equipment reliability through predictive, real-time intelligence,” he said.

Myelin Foundry Founder and CEO Gopichand Katragadda said the investment would help scale its multimodal AI platforms across global manufacturing ecosystems.

“Together, we aim to accelerate the shift towards autonomous, efficient, and data-driven manufacturing,” he added. PTI AMP SSK