ASME Foundation India to host EFx India 2026 at LNMIIT Jaipur

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) ASME Foundation India will host EFx India 2026, its flagship engineering festival, at the LNM Institute of Information Technology (LNMIIT), Jaipur, from January 16 to 18, officials said on Monday.

The three-day event will bring together engineering students, academicians and industry professionals to promote innovation, hands-on learning and real-world problem-solving.

As many as 55 teams of engineering students from 19 states, including Kerala, Odisha, Delhi, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, have registered for the event, officials said.

The event aims to enhance collaboration between students and industry, and provide exposure to emerging technologies.

ASME Foundation India Deputy Director Avni Malhotra said the event aims to equip students with practical skills by exposing them to real-world engineering challenges.

The event is supported by GAIL and The Welding Institute (TWI).

EFx India 2026 marks the return of the ASME Engineering Festival to LNMIIT Jaipur after it was last held there in 2017. PTI VSD BAL BAL