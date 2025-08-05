Aspect Global Ventures appoints Mohit Kamboj as Group CEO

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Aspect Global Ventures on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mohit Kamboj as its Group Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Kamboj will lead all business verticals under the conglomerate, including bullion, sports, venture capital, hospitality, infrastructure and energy, Aspect Global said in a statement.

Mohit Kamboj has successfully built and scaled ventures across finance, trade, investment, and policy advocacy, it added.

Aspect Global Ventures Executive Chairperson Aksha Kamboj said, "Mohit Kamboj will play a vital role in aligning all our business verticals with the Group's larger purpose of creating long-term, meaningful value." Aspect Global Ventures has diverse interests across bullion, infrastructure, realty, hospitality, and sports. The company has expanded operations in the US, the UK, Singapore, and Dubai. PTI HG MR