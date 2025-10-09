Aspect Realty looks to hand over 600 SRA flats in Worli by Jan next year

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) City-based developer Aspect Realty on Thursday said it expects to hand over over 600 flats developed under the slum rehabilitation project in Worli by January next year.

The developer took over the long-stalled Rs 450-crore Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Worli last year. It cleared previous developer's pending dues and restarted construction with fresh funding for the project, which was in limbo for 17 years, a statement said.

Each of the 300 sq ft units comprising a living/dining area, a kitchen, one bedroom, and a separate bath and toilet will be delivered with a full set of essentials.

Kedar Chapekar, the CEO of Aspect Realty, said, "Taking over a 17-year-old stalled project presented enormous challenges, but our team’s dedication allowed us to fast-track construction without compromising on quality.” “We are immensely proud to be near completion of over 600 SRA flats, providing the next generation of these families with ownership and security,” he said, adding that flats will be handed over by January 2026. PTI RR MR