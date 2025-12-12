Aspri Spirits files IPO papers with Sebi; eyes Rs 140 cr via fresh issue

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Aspri Spirits, an alco-beverage distribution entity, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO), which comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 140 crore.

Apart from the fresh issue of shares, there will be an offer for sale (OFS) of 50 lakh shares by promoters and other shareholders such as Emerald Electronics and Whiteline Impex, among others, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will support debt payment for the company and its subsidiaries -- Vinspri Distributors, P M Marketing, Asdis Drinks India, and Aspri Spirits FZE and general corporate purposes.

Aspri may pursue a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 28 crore, which, if undertaken, would accordingly adjust the fresh issue size.

Founded in 2004, Aspri Spirits is a premier alco-beverage distribution entity, distinguished by its expansive portfolio of 323 brands as of September 30, 2025 -- the largest in the nation by brand count.

The company's portfolio features 323 brands from 89 suppliers across 835 stock-keeping units (SKUs) and 36 countries, involving timeless legacies like Whyte & Mackay and The Dalmore (Scotch whisky), Camus (cognac), Molinari (sambuca), Beluga (vodka), Black Tower (still wine), Henkell (sparkling wine), and Amarula (liqueur).

Financially, Aspri's revenues from operations climbed to Rs 460.6 crore in fiscal 2025, marking a 22 per cent increase from Rs 378 crore in fiscal 2024. PTI SP SP SHW