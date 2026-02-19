Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) The Assam assembly on Thursday passed a Rs 62,294.78 crore interim budget for the 2026-27 fiscal, ahead of the assembly elections.

The state’s Finance Minister Ajanta Neog tabled the Assam Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2026-27, which was passed unanimously.

Assembly election are due in Assam in a few months.

Presenting her last budget on Thursday before the state goes to polls, Neog said that Assam is, at present, the fastest-growing state in India as per RBI data.

"I seek a vote on account on the demands for grants for the initial months of the financial year 2026-27, amounting to Rs 62,29,478.30 lakh to enable the government to carry on with its normal services, pending a full budget," she said.

Neog also said that various flagship schemes being implemented by the state government will continue. PTI TR RBT