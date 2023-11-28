Assam bags silver at trade fair for excellence in display

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Assam Pavilion, showcasing the state's various agricultural products and traditional attires, was adjudged second for excellence in display in the category of 'State Government and Union Territory' at the just concluded 42nd edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF), 2023 held here.

Advertisment

Santanu Deuri, Director, Assam Pavilion at IITF 2023 received the silver medal from Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman and Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on the final day of the trade fair on Monday, according to a release issued by the Assam government.

Odisha bagged the gold while Rajasthan received the bronze medal.

Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were focus states while Bihar and Kerala were partner states.

Advertisment

The trade fair began on November 14 and concluded on Monday. In the mega trade fair, 28 states and Union Territories participated along with 13 foreign countries and big corporate houses.

It showcased numerous products manufactured locally by women artisans and entrepreneurs under the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in line with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision to make Assam one of the five leading states of the country.

The Assam Pavilion also showcased the rich cultural heritage, handicrafts and handlooms of Assam which were a great attraction for visitors at the trade fair.

Advertisment

A total of 37 stalls had been opened in the Assam Pavilion where famous handloom, government-owned handicrafts and handlooms outlets along with various departments and agencies of the state government such as DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd., AGMC, 30 MSME units and 2 start-ups participated.

A slew of initiatives of the government of Assam like 'One District One Product', GI products like lemon, 'Gamusa, Muga silk etc. along with traditional dresses of Assam were promoted in the fair.

The pavilion had also witnessed several lakh footfalls, including students from various educational institutes in and around Delhi, and a sale turnover to the tune of around Rs .52 lakh. PTI ACB MR