Assam budget utilisation in FY'25 up to 86 pc: Himanta

Guwahati, Apr 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the budget utilisation of the state government in 2024-25 fiscal stood at 86 per cent, up from 80 per cent in the year-ago period.

In a post on X, Sarma said the capital expenditure also jumped by nearly 18 per cent in the last fiscal compared to the previous financial year.

"As we conclude Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-25, we are pleased to report significant financial achievements reflecting strong fiscal discipline and effective resource management," he added.

The CM said that total expenditure in FY'25 stood at approximately Rs 1,44,617 crore, representing a budget utilisation of 86 per cent.

In 2023-24, the total expenditure was Rs 1,36,317 crore, representing a budget utilisation of 80 per cent, he added.

Sarma said that in 2020-21, the total expenditure stood at around Rs 80,000 crore, with a budget utilisation of 65 per cent.

Regarding capital expenditure, he said, "We successfully increased capital expenditure to Rs 25,354 crore in FY 2024-25, compared to Rs 21,509 crore in the previous year, underscoring our commitment to infrastructure and long-term." Further, the CM said that the state has begun the new financial year 2025-26 with a cash balance of Rs 3,035 crore, "positioning us strongly for continued financial stability and strategic investments".

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog had on March 10 presented a Rs 2.63 lakh crore budget for the 2025-26 financial year, doling out a series of cash incentives to the public, mainly the youths and tea garden workers, and tax exemptions to the salaried section ahead of the state polls next year.

With a deficit of Rs 620.27 crore, she proposed no new tax for the general public but gave additional relief to nearly 1.5 lakh salaried people.

Assembly elections in Assam are likely to take place during March-April next year, making this the last full budget of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led second BJP government in the state. PTI TR NN