Assam CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 168-cr in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati, Jan 8 (PTI) Projects worth Rs 168 crore were inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Karbi Anglong district on Monday.

Advertisment

The projects range from infrastructure development to beautification work, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma lauded the Karbi society for maintaining their rich socio-cultural traditions and remaining firm in their ancient belief system.

Noting that the history of the Karbi community dates back to 3000 BC, he said they have been moving forward through the practice of Honghari faith, the traditional belief system based on clan and ancestors.

Advertisment

He emphasised on the need for a society to remain attached to its roots, maintaining that a community cannot progress by severing ties with its ancestral forms of belief and practices.

He urged the Karbi youths to ensure that the ancestral forms of belief of their community do not lose relevance in society.

The projects inaugurated by the chief minister include the 3,000-seating capacity Sertalin Auditorium at Taralangso built at a cost of Rs 35 crore, the Rs 75-crore Sarsing Teron Langkung Habe multi-purpose sports complex at KASA Stadium in Diphu, the Rs 10-crore new market complex at Rongkhelan, the Rs 12-crore Song Bey inter-state bus terminus and the Rs 5-crore truck terminus in Diphu. PTI SSG SSG BDC