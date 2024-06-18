Assam CTC tea fetches highest price at auction

Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) Assam CTC tea has fetched the highest ever auction price with one kilogram sold at Rs 1,506.

Director of the auctioneer Assam Tea Brokers Private Limited Nisheeth Bijawat said that this particular sale took place on June 11 at the Kolkata auctions the buyer being Mihir Gold which purchased on behalf of its client in Hyderabad.

"This is the highest ever price that any CTC tea has got at the auctions. The quantity offered for sale of this particular variety is around 420 kilogrammes", he said.

The earlier higher prices fetched by the CTC (crush, tear, curl) variety were Rs 1,111 per kilo and Rs 803 per kilo. PTI dc RG