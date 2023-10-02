Assam govt hikes minimum wage of tea garden workers

Guwahati, Oct 2 (PTI) The Assam government on Monday decided to hike the daily minimum wage of tea garden workers by Rs 18, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a cabinet meeting, chaired by Sarma, the decision was taken to hike the wages in both Brahmaputra and Barak valleys with effect from October 1.

"The cabinet decided to increase the minimum daily wages of tea garden workers. In Brahmaputra valley, the daily wage has been increased to Rs 250 from Rs 232 with effect from October 1. In Barak valley, the workers will get Rs 228 instead of Rs 210 from now. So, Rs 18 will be hiked in both places," he said.

Briefing the press after the meeting, Sarma said the government has given instructions to the garden managements to give a 20 per cent bonus for the ensuing Durga Puja.

"There will be a 3 per cent reservation in government jobs for tea garden workers and adivasi people with immediate effect. This will be for only non-creamy layer," he added.

The chief minister also said that a decision was taken to create Bajali district by bifurcating the existing Barpeta district.

"At present, the district will be formed with the existing Bajali constituency from October 11. Later, the demarcation will be done as per suggestions of the cabinet sub-committee," he said.

Sharing another decision of the cabinet, Sarma said that for students studying in government schools from class 7 to 12, 5 per cent seats will be reserved in medical and engineering courses.

"This will attract students towards government institutions," he said.

"Besides, for the Moran and Matak communities, one magistrate and one DSP posts will be reserved in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment," he added.

Sarma said that The Assam Public Examination (Measure for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment Ordinance) was approved by the state cabinet and the details will be shared by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday.

The chief minister said a code of conduct was approved for the expenses of cabinet meetings outside Guwahati.

"The ministers while discharging duties attend lots of meetings and functions. In those, they get many types of gifts. In this regard also, an important decision was taken and Pegu will intimate it tomorrow," he said.

The cabinet also decided to ban drinking water bottles of sizes up to 250 ml from Monday, Sarma said. PTI TR TR SOM