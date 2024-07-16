Assam govt, Tata Group ink land lease deal for Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor plant

Morigaon (Assam), Jul 16 (PTI) The Assam Government on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Tata Group to lease over 170 acres of land to the company at Jagiroad in Morigaon district for a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant.

The 60-year lease agreement was finalised at the sub-registrar’s office by Tata Group Board member Ranjan Bandopadhyay and Assam Industrial Development Corporation’s (AIDC) manager (tech) and project in-charge Dhiraj Pegu.

District Commissioner (DC) Devasish Sharma, along with Tata Group officials, including Kaninika Thakur, Ashish Mishra, and Avinash Dhabade, were present on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters after signing the deal, Sharma said it was a significant day for the entire state.

The facility, to be built on the site of the former Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited, is expected to create over 30,000 jobs, with the first phase set to be operational by mid-2025.

“The transfer of land has been completed. The team from Tata Group informed us that work will commence soon. We express our gratitude to them,” the DC said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually laid the foundation for the plant on March 13.

The company will build the facility focusing on three key platform technologies - wire bond, flip chip, and integrated systems packaging (ISP) technologies - with plans for advanced packaging technologies.

The plant aims to meet growing global demands in AI, industrial, and consumer electronics, the company said. PTI COR SSG SBN SSG SBN