Assam key player in India's energy sector: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the state remains a key player in India's energy sector, with vast hydrocarbon reserves and a skilled workforce and oil and gas potential extending to neighbouring regions serving as a stimulus for development.

Assam has played a pioneering role in India's oil industry with four operational refineries and a combined refining capacity of 7.45 million metric tonnes (MMT), ensuring a consistent supply of energy to fuel the nation, the chief minister said on the concluding day of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit.

The march of the oil industry had gained momentum in the late 19th century and the state contains 12 per cent of the country's natural gas reserves and produces half of India's onshore natural gas, he said at the thematic session on "Unlocking Assam's Energy Potential: Building Future-Ready Oil and Gas Infrastructure, Innovation, and Investment Aligned with Global Energy Transitions".

The session dealt with Assam's strategic initiatives in the oil and gas sector with a special focus on energy infrastructure development, innovation, and investment opportunities in tandem with global energy shifts.

The state's retail network includes 1,180 outlets and its annual LPG consumption stands at a significant 0.5 MMT, he said.

The major players in the petrochemical sector, such as Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Assam Petro-chemicals Limited (APL), and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), also contribute substantially to state revenues, with royalties and taxes amounting to over Rs 11,700 crore annually, the CM said.

The horizon for Assam's hydrocarbon sector is promising and by 2030, crude oil availability is projected to double, and natural gas production is set to increase from 3.2 to 6.3 billion cubic meters (BCM), he said.

Sarma also spoke about developments in BCPL and NRL and the capacity expansion of the refineries that signify Assam's emergence as a petrochemical hub, fostering both industrial growth and job creation.

Projects like the Barauni-Guwahati Pipeline (BGPL) is connecting Assam to the national gas grid, and the 1,670 km North East Gas Grid (NEGG) is promoting regional connectivity, ensuring seamless energy distribution.

The City Gas Distribution (CGD) network is expanding rapidly, with 22 CNG stations across the state, promoting clean energy adoption among citizens, Sarma added.

Oil India Limited (OIL) has commissioned India's first Green Hydrogen plant in Jorhat, producing 10 kilograms per day using solar power. Collaborative efforts between IIT Guwahati and OIL are furthering research in this field, with plans to integrate green hydrogen into transportation and industrial sectors, he said.

Sarma said Assam presents a wealth of upstream and downstream investment opportunities and the energy transition space is equally promising, with avenues in green hydrogen, green ammonia, sustainable aviation fuels, compressed biogas and smart chemicals.

The chief minister also virtually inaugurated several CNG Retail projects in Kokrajhar and Amguri on the occasion. PTI DG NN