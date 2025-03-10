Assam minister presents Rs 2.63 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 fiscal in assembly

Guwahati, Mar 10 (PTI) Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Monday presented a Rs 2.63 lakh crore budget for the 2025-26 fiscal in the assembly, with a deficit of Rs 620.27 crore.

The budget also proposes to exempt professional tax for monthly income up to Rs 15,000 for all working people in the state, where assembly elections are due early next year.

"This will benefit more than 1.43 lakh taxpayers/families and boost their purchasing capacity," Neog said.

Presenting her last full budget for the fiscal, Neog also announced to extend the tax holiday for green tea leaves for two more years to alleviate the challenges faced by the tea industry. PTI TR RBT