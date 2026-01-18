Assam to attend WEF summit in Davos for first time

Guwahati, Jan 18 (PTI) Assam will participate at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland for the first time with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presenting the state's investment opportunities in front of the global captains, an official communique said on Sunday.

During his four-day stay at the Alpine resort town of Davos, a number of important agreements are likely to be signed, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"For the first time, Assam steps onto the world stage at the World Economic Forum, @davos 2026. HCM @himantabiswa will represent the State from 19–23 January, showcasing Assam's growing economic confidence and investment potential," it added.

The CMO further said that key MoUs are expected to be signed, placing Assam's future-ready vision before a global audience.

India is set for a power-packed representation at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos that will see the global elite discuss "a spirit of dialogue" in a fragmented world for five days beginning Monday.

From India, at least four Union Ministers -- Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi and K Rammohan Naidu -- as well as six Chief Ministers are expected to be there, along with over 100 top CEOs from the country.

Apart from Sarma, the Chief Ministers are Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, Telangana's A Revanth Reddy and Jharkhand's Hemant Soren.

While Reddy is from Congress, Soren from Congress ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Naidu from Telugu Desam Party (an ally of the BJP), the other three CMs are from the BJP. PTI TR TR RG